Donora felon indicted on new drug trafficking, firearm charges

PITTSBURGH — A previously convicted felon from Donora is facing new charges, according to the Department of Justice.

United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan says Tre Robert Goins, 30, was indicted on three counts by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for violating narcotics and firearms laws.

The indictment states that on or around May 24, Goins possessed fentanyl and cocaine, which he intended to distribute. He also reportedly knowingly and unlawfully possessed a firearm.

Goins could be imprisoned for 5-20 years on these charges and fined up to $1 million. The sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of his offenses and his prior criminal history.

