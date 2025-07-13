Donora man pleads guilty to drug trafficking, firearm charges

PITTSBURGH — A Donora man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Tre Robert Goins, 31, pleaded guilty on July 9 to possessing fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to distribute, as well as possessing a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Department of Justice says Goins will head to trial in August on an additional charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The charges stem from a May 2024 incident when Goins fled a traffic stop initiated by the City of Duquesne Police Department. This led to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, after which police recovered fentanyl, cocaine and a loaded gun from Goins’ vehicle. Investigators say the gun had been reported stolen.

Goins will be sentenced in October. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. He will remain in custody in the meantime.

