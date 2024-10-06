‘Donuts with Dems’ event held in Beaver County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some high-profile Pennsylvania Democrats held a “Donuts with Dems” event in Beaver County on Saturday.

The breakfast was held at The Fez in Hopewell Township to kick off hundreds of volunteers going door-to-door for candidates.

Sen. John Fetterman and Rep. Chris Deluzio spoke to the crowd.

“It’s the Dems in red counties in Pennsylvania, you are the true believers and you are the ones that allowed me to win and you are the ones that are gonna deliver a victory for Harris-Walz,” Fetterman said.

“Folks ask me all the time, well a lot of your constituents, Beaver County, that part of the county are pretty conservative. Why you fighting so hard for them? Because those are my people. All of us. All of us are in this together,” Deluzio said.

