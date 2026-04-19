Dormont Fire Department taking donations for person who lost belongings in fire

DORMONT, Pa. — The Dormont Fire Department is taking donations to help a resident who lost everything in a house fire.
A person close to the fire department was seriously injured when a fire tore through his home where he lost everything.
The department is collecting gently used clothing for a man, ages 20 to 30, in the following sizes:
- 30x30 pants
- 30 shorts
- M/L shirts
- Size 10 shoes
People can drop off clothing at the fire station now until April 24.
If no one is available at the station, a donation bin will be by the door.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group