Dormont Fire Department taking donations for person who lost belongings in fire

DORMONT, Pa. — The Dormont Fire Department is taking donations to help a resident who lost everything in a house fire.

A person close to the fire department was seriously injured when a fire tore through his home where he lost everything.

The department is collecting gently used clothing for a man, ages 20 to 30, in the following sizes:

30x30 pants

30 shorts

M/L shirts

Size 10 shoes

People can drop off clothing at the fire station now until April 24.

If no one is available at the station, a donation bin will be by the door.

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