Dormont woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her 91-year-old mother

PITTSBURGH — A Dormont woman is facing multiple charges after police say she stole more than $100,000 from her 91-year-old mother.

Loreen Nardozi, 70, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, financial exploitation of a care-dependent person and misapplication of entrusted property.

Nadrozi is accused of misusing her mother’s funds while having power of attorney over her since 2016.

Court records show Nardozi’s mother was removed from a nursing facility due to unpaid care costs of more than $23,409. Investigators found that most of the mother’s funds were used for Nardozi’s personal benefit, with only a fraction allocated to her mother’s medical care.

Nardozi’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

“Sadly, this is another shameful example of someone taking advantage of a care-dependent person,” said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala. “What this demonstrates, in part, is that we have a woefully inadequate response, especially undue delay, to crimes committed against our most vulnerable population.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group