Dormont’s Hollywood Theater reopens after two years of renovations

Dormont’s Hollywood Theater is open again.

The theater closed two years ago for an extensive renovation project.

It reopened under the name Row House Hollywood and was sold out.

“This is a full gut renovation to bring this to be a movie palace that it once was, so we’re bringing back the idea of a movie palace to Pittsburgh,” said Brian Mendelssohn with Row House Cinema.

The main theater has 400 seats, making it the Pittsburgh area’s largest movie hall.

The theater is one of our area’s last remaining neighborhood theaters.

