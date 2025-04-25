Downed tree, wires close busy South Hills Road, nearby high school on 2-hour delay

A busy road in the South Hills is closed because of a downed tree and wires.

Painters Run Road is closed between Bowers Run Road and McMillian Road.

Mount Lebanon School District said the high school will operate on a 2-hour delay on Friday because of a partial power outage. Duquesne Light said power should be restored by 9 a.m.

The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon Mall also announced they are temporarily closed due to a power outage.

