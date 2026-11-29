BEAVER, Pa. — Downtown Beaver welcomed the holiday season with its annual Light Up Night on Friday, drawing crowds of families to the borough’s business district.

The festivities brought the local population together with a parade, hayrides, horse-drawn carriages and live musical performances.

The borough also provided donuts and hot chocolate during the celebration.

Dancers from Rhythms in Motion Dance Studio took part in the downtown entertainment.

One of the dancers told us, “I think it’s nice to see everyone coming out and getting ready for the holiday season and just spreading joy through our dance.”

The festivities concluded as families watched fireworks illuminate the sky.

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