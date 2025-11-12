Downtown Latrobe’s gingerbread house contest with new judging process

LATROBE, Pa. — Downtown Latrobe’s Holly Jolly Gingerbread House Contest is back, inviting bakers of all ages to showcase their creativity this holiday season.

Participants can enter the contest in one of three categories: Youth (ages 3-12), Teen (ages 13-17) and Adult & Groups (18+), with entries accepted until Nov. 24.

“We are so excited for the return of this annual, fan-favorite contest and to elevate this year’s competition with a formal judging process,” said Michael Tusay, Executive Director of Latrobe Art Center.

The judging process has been updated this year, with a panel of professionals selecting the top three entries in each category. Judges include award-winning pastry chef Chef William Racin, Chef Adam & Nancy Flood, Dr. Elizabeth Barker and Amanda Wolfe.

The winners will be announced during the annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4, as part of the Light Up Latrobe event.

Community members will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite gingerbread houses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, with the “Community Choice Award” winners announced on Dec. 8.

The contest is a highlight of the Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe festival, organized by the Latrobe Art Center in partnership with local organizations and businesses.

