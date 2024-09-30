Dozens of shots fired near Aliquippa Police Department, investigation underway

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa Police say they are investigating after multiple shots were fired near their department on Sunday.

Investigators say multiple calls came in about shots being fired near the department at 300 Franklin Avenue at 1:48 a.m.

Police officers who were inside the department said they heard about 20-30 shots fired in the area. They believed they were coming from a high-caliber rifle.

The Valley Terrace buildings, Franklin Avenue and Highland Avenue were canvassed for casings.

So far, police believe the shots came from a moving vehicle.

They say no officers were hit and they have received no notice of anyone else being injured.

Police did not say if their building or any nearby property was damaged.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-775-0880.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

