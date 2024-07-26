Local

Dozens of vendors head to downtown Greensburg for July Night Market

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of vendors lined the streets of downtown Greensburg on Thursday evening for the Night Market.

The Night Markets open once a month from April to December to help showcase local businesses.

“It’s a really big event, it’s a really great thing, lots of vendors,” said Kevin Resnik with CCR Gardens.

If you missed it this time, the next Night Market is scheduled for Aug. 29. Click here for a list of more dates.

