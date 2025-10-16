Drainage repair work to close some roads in Downtown Pittsburgh for about 3 weeks

PITTSBURGH — Drivers should plan ahead for when construction closes some roads to traffic in part of Downtown Pittsburgh.

Repairs will begin on Monday for a drainage issue that’s causing water to collect at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Market Street, Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials said.

Market Street between Fifth Avenue and Liberty Avenue and Fifth Avenue between Market Street and Liberty Avenue will be closed for about three weeks while PRT contractors fix the issue, officials said.

Construction is scheduled to occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work site is adjacent to the Market Square PRTX station.

Officials say the bus-only/right turning lane from Market Street to Liberty Avenue will be closed during work. Buses will still travel inbound toward Liberty Avenue by using the oncoming traffic lane.

Bus routes 61A, 61B, 61C, 71B, G2 and P1 will not serve the Market Street PRTX station, officials said. Riders are told to use the existing bus stop on Liberty Avenue at Market Street.

Vehicles won’t be able to turn right from Liberty Avenue onto Fifth Avenue during repairs, and Market Street between Liberty and Fifth avenues will be closed for parking and vehicular traffic.

Officials add that pedestrians will still have access to the area.

