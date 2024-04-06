Driver arrested after crashing pickup truck into pole in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a pole in Penn Hills was arrested on Friday.

According to firefighters from the Penn Hill No. 7 Volunteer Firefighter Company, the crash happened at around 6 p.m. on the 1500 block of Lime Hollow Road on Friday.

They say the driver of the vehicle was not inside when they arrived. Instead, they ran away and tried to hide in a nearby shrub, firefighters say.

The driver was arrested by police for suspicion of DUI.

The pole was hit so hard that it was completely knocked loose and fell onto wires.

Crews closed the road for several hours while repairs were made.

