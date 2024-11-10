Driver hurt when car crashes into Penn Hills home overnight

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was hurt in an overnight crash in Penn Hills.

The Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company says a Jeep crashed into a home on the 100 block of McKenzie Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

The car hit the corner of the house and caused a gas leak.

Firefighters were able to stop the gas leak with a plug kit until the utility company responded to shut off the service.

The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

The Penn Hills Police Department is investigating the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group