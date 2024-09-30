Local

Driver injured after crashing through yard in Lincoln

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LINCOLN, Pa. — A driver was hurt after crashing through a front yard in Lincoln early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Boro VFRC #1 on Facebook said the crash happened in the area of Liberty Way and Taylor Street at around 2 a.m.

The passenger self-extricated out of the passenger side door, officials said.

The driver was treated and taken to a local hospital.

The scene was cleared around an hour after the initial dispatch, officials said.

