Driver injured after crashing through yard in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Pa. — A driver was hurt after crashing through a front yard in Lincoln early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Boro VFRC #1 on Facebook said the crash happened in the area of Liberty Way and Taylor Street at around 2 a.m.

The passenger self-extricated out of the passenger side door, officials said.

The driver was treated and taken to a local hospital.

The scene was cleared around an hour after the initial dispatch, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group