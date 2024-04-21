Driver involved in crash that killed five in Fayette County had drugs in his system

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Fayette County coroner said the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash that killed five people had drugs in his system.

The coroner said that the toxicology report on Harold Nibert, 55, showed positive results for cocaine use at the time of the crash.

Nibert was driving the vehicle that crossed the double yellow line on Route 40 near New Meador Run Drive and hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Wharton Township on March 26.

He and the four other people in the vehicle, including a 7-month-old baby, were killed in the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 5 people, including infant, killed in Fayette County crash

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Community members call for changes on Fayette County road after crash that killed 5 people

All of the victims were from Deleware, Ohio.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group