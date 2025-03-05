Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash into stream in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Penn Hills on Tuesday.

Penn Hills firefighters say they responded to the single-vehicle rollover with some trapped inside on the 600 block of Rodi Road.

By the time they got on scene, bystanders had removed the driver from the vehicle, which was on its roof in a stream near the intersection of Tulip Road and Hoover Road.

The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.

