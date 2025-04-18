Driver of vehicle involved in crash with tractor-trailer in Butler County was traveling wrong way

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who was seriously injured in a crash that happened in Butler County was traveling the wrong way.

New details shared by Pennsylvania State Police said the 45-year-old driver of a 2005 Dodge Magnum was going 55 mph the wrong way when he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of Route 422 in Summit Township on Tuesday.

The driver of the Magnum was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The tractor-trailer driver from Georgia was not injured.

State police did not say what caused the driver to end up going the wrong way.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group