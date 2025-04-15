Part of eastbound Route 422 closes for fuel clean-up after multi-vehicle crash

BUTLER, Pa. — Part of a Butler County highway is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Our partners at Butler Radio report that first responders were sent to the crash on eastbound Route 422 just past the Jefferson Street exit around 2 p.m. One person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

PennDOT officials have closed the eastbound lanes between PA8 North – Harrisville and Mitchell Hill Road. Crews are cleaning up a fuel spill. Butler Radio reports 50 gallons of diesel spilled from a tractor trailer.

Officials estimate the roadway will reopen by 6 p.m

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

