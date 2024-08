Pennsylvania State Police and AAA are teaming up to help drivers who have a peeling license plate.

On Thursday, they’re holding an event where drivers can replace their hard to read license plates for free.

The event takes place at PSP’s facility in Washington County, located at 150 Route 519, Eight Four, Pa. from 3-6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group