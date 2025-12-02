Drivers get stuck while driving on snowy roads in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — Consistent snowfall collected on roadways, driveways, sidewalks and during the first significant snowfall of the season.

It caused difficult driving conditions. We spoke to some drivers about what they thought about this morning’s commute.

Channel 11 saw car after car get stuck while driving in Butler County. Tasha Werner was driving one of them. She said even with brand-new tires, her car was no match for the slush and ice.

“We have a very steep driveway. So, just to get out of my driveway is always something. So yes, my husband made sure I was safe but it’s still a little scary,” said Tasha Werner.

Snow fell consistently for around 5 hours on Tuesday morning, and only a few drivers were willing to brave the conditions. Others stayed home, waited to shovel their driveways until the major snowfall was over.

If you get stuck on a bad road, remember to try to pull over, put your hazards on and call for help.

