Drop in temperatures will create cold start to Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Grab the jacket as you head out early Thursday and gear up for some big weather changes.

Temperatures will be nearly 30 degrees colder than on Wednesday, and wind chills will hover in the 20s and 30s for most of the day.

Clouds will give way to sunshine through the afternoon, but it will still feel blustery and much colder.

Highs will be a bit warmer on Friday, touching the mid 50s, but winds will be stronger with wind gusts 35 mph to 40 mph through the afternoon.

A few weak systems will move through the area into the weekend, bringing the threat for scattered rain or snow showers.

