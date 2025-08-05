Dry, comfortable weather continues for a few more days

PITTSBURGH — Our dry stretch of weather continues Tuesday, along with seasonal temps and comfortable humidity.

A few more clouds will roll through from time to time, on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated showers may pop up on Wednesday, but most areas will stay dry.

Warmer, more humid weather returns later this week with highs pushing into the upper 80s to near 90 by the weekend. Aside from a few sprinkles we may not see a good shot of rain through the weekend.

