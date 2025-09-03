Dry weather, mild temperatures on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday will be dry and mild with temperatures climbing near 80 through the day.

Showers return early Thursday and could make for a damp walk to the bus stop for parts of the area.

Widespread rain moves in by mid-morning, along with the threat of a few thunderstorms bringing lightning and heavier downpours.

Another round of showers and storms may develop after lunch on Thursday, and a few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Severe storms are possible, especially east of Pittsburgh.

