Dump truck driver was on video call prior to causing deadly crash in Richland Township, police say

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dump truck driver is facing homicide charges related to a crash that happened in Richland Township in 2023.

According to police, a skidding dump truck crashed into multiple vehicles on Route 8 on Aug. 4. It collided with a Honda CR-V, a Toyota RAV4 and a Jeep Compass. Police say the CR-V was knocked into a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Cinnamon Gilch, 53, of Gibsonia, was the driver of the CR-V. Police said she died at the scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said she died from blunt force injuries.

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Court documents filed on Jan. 8, 2025, allege Frank Simon, 32, was driving the dump truck.

Witnesses said he was looking down and seemed distracted at the time of the crash. A search showed he was involved in a 46-minute-long FaceTime call at the time of the crash.

Police also said Simon was going between 52 and 55.7 mph in the 40 mph speed zone before applying his brakes before the crash.

Four pre-existing violations were found on the dump truck. Police said they were:

Axle 1 driver’s side hub cap missing with no visible lubricant inside.

Axle 1 driver’s side brake lining and drum coated in oil/grease, rendering it inoperable.

Universal joint with vertical movement greater than 1/8″ prior to axle 3.

66% of brakes were out of service, driver’s side Axles 1, 3, and 4, and passenger side axle 4.

Three of the other four vehicles involved did not have any pre-crash defects. That includes Gilch’s CR-V.

Simons is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

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