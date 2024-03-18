Local

Dump truck slams into SUV in Rostraver Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Dump truck slams into SUV in Rostraver Township Dump truck slams into SUV in Rostraver Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dump truck slammed in an SUV in Rostaver Township early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 51 and Fellsburg Road at around 6:51 a.m., Westmoreland County 911 said.

Our crew at the scene saw the SUV loaded onto a tow truck with heavy damage to the front driver’s side.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Fugitive from Pitcairn taken into custody in Las Vegas, Allegheny County sheriff says
  • Mogie’s Pub owner honored on St. Patrick’s Day and ‘Mogie Day’ in Lower Burrell
  • Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros
  • VIDEO:Man accused of robbery, other crimes at the Waterfront sought by Allegheny County police
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read