Dump truck slams into SUV in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dump truck slammed in an SUV in Rostaver Township early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 51 and Fellsburg Road at around 6:51 a.m., Westmoreland County 911 said.

Our crew at the scene saw the SUV loaded onto a tow truck with heavy damage to the front driver’s side.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group