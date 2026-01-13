Duolingo CFO stepping down, company taps former Vimeo exec as replacement

PITTSBURGH — After almost six years with the company, Duolingo Inc. Chief Financial Officer Matt Skaruppa is stepping down.

Skaruppa joined the company as its first CFO in 2020, around when the language learning platform had just passed one million paid users. The next year, the company went public on the Nasdaq, snapping a several year IPO drought in Pittsburgh’s tech community and beating initial expectations. In a statement thanking Skaruppa, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn called him “an exceptional financial leader (that) built a world-class team that has shaped our trajectory as a public company.”

“Duolingo has been the most rewarding chapter of my career,” Skaruppa said in a prepared statement. “From taking Duolingo public, to scaling the business far beyond our IPO expectations and building a finance organization that matches the creativity and excellence of the rest of the company, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, sustainable growth, strong profitability and a culture that never lost its sense of fun.”

