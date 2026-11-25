Duolingo Inc.’s latest lesson plan is on how to pray in various languages.

The East Liberty-based edtech company announced a new campaign in India, dubbed “Visa Paath.” When people in India are looking to emigrate, they often visit temples referred to as “visa temples” to pray for successful visa application. Duolingo has now put together a series of prayer books in languages of common destinations, such as German, which will be available for free at the temples. The books were also designed as an introduction to Duolingo’s platform and carry learning efforts into the app.

“Moving abroad is equal parts excitement, anxiety and a hundred things you can’t control,” Regional Marketing Director Karandeep Singh Kapany said in a prepared statement. “So it’s only natural to seek some reassurance from above. With Visa Paath, we wanted to meet learners where their journeys already begin, at the temple. It’s a small act of linguistic seva, helping devotees find their first words in a language they’ll soon need every day.”

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