Duolingo pledges $1 million in funding for local schools

PITTSBURGH — Shady Lane School is one of 9 Early Childhood Education Centers in the East End that was chosen by Duolingo to receive funding. This week, Duolingo, which is headquartered in East Liberty - pledged $1 Million dollars a year to help schools in need. It’s just in time as emergency pandemic funding runs out next week.

Lindsey Ramsey is the Executive Director of Shady Lane School. Ramsey says when the opportunity to apply for the “Duolingo Early Learners First” program came up two months ago - she thought a video submission might do the trick. Duolingo heard their call and answered.

“Knowing that we’re not going to have those extra cushions or support is scary, Ramsey said. We had interviews from all of our educators in our programs and they were expressing what they needed to thrive.”

Duolingo which is a mobile learning app, says the new program aims to expand access to quality child care for the Pittsburgh community - specifically in the East End close to the company’s headquarters. Duolingo’s commitment includes up to $80,000 in direct funding for each school. Shady Lane plans to use the funds to cover health insurance for its 32 educators, something Ramsey says many had opted out of in the past due to cost.

Ramsey said, “Being able to provide them with some type of extra benefit to help keep them here is really really important.”

The 9 schools selected are:

*Brightside Academy Early Education-East Liberty

*Child’s Way

*Davis Family Childcare

*Eastminster Child Care

*Homewood-Brushton YWCA

*Hope Academy Powered by Hosanna House

*McCoy’s Learning Center, LLC

*Mt. Ararat Early Childhood Development Center

*Shady Lane School

These 9 schools selected - now get the opportunity to use the funds to stabilize operations with a goal of fully funding more high-quality child care. It comes with pandemic daycare funding set to expire at the end of the month, putting 3 million children at risk of losing their access to care.

“This was definitely a light shining for us and it serves as something that could be an example for other people in the community that can help support the field,” Ramsey said.

Duolingo has said this will be a multi-year commitment. Educators say they’re hopeful other large corporations will follow Duolingo’s lead.

