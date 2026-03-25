Duquesne Light, Catholic Charities provide food & resources to customers impacted by long outages

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Co. is helping customers with the lasting impacts of widespread power outages earlier this month.

>>> PHOTOS: High winds batter local communities <<<

At their height, powerful windstorms knocked out power for more than 250,000 customers in the Pittsburgh region beginning March 13.

Many outages lasted for days as crews worked to repair power lines tangled up in fallen trees.

On Wednesday, Catholic Charities held a resource event for low-income customers impacted by the storms.

Customers received Giant Eagle gift cards, shelf-stable food, hygiene items, energy efficiency tools and baby supplies.

DLC and Catholic Charities representatives also helped connect customers with programs that can help when storms hit.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Catholic Charities, and we collectively came to the idea of ‘Our customers just had a long outage, so what can we do to help them today, as well as build their long-term stability and recovery?” said Angela Feldbauer, senior manager of ESG and corporate giving for DLC.

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