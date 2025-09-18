Duquesne Light Company outlines changes following massive unprecedented storm in April

Duquesne Light delivered its response to that massive April storm that knocked out power to more than 300,000 customers.

Channel 11 told you last month the company canceled an appearance before Allegheny County’s Emergency Preparedness and After-Action Review Committee.

The main topic the company addressed was communication with customers and local officials. They also talked about coordinating better with nonprofits and working as a group.

DLC is suggesting changes moving forward, including implementing 2-way text messaging with customers, expanding automated phone systems and using a chatbot on the company website.

The meeting grew heated at times.

“When are you going to start showing respect, because I didn’t see that in your presentation? Is there a date? You gave me dates on how many days I have to give you to respond to me. Is there a date?” State Rep. Abigail Salisbury said.

“We care deeply about our customers. Seventy-seven percent of our employees live, work in this region. We want to talk about moving forward and making things better so there isn’t this concern,” Brian Guzek, DLC VP of Operations, replied.

Allegheny County Councilman DeWitt Walton chairs the committee.

“What serves everyone’s best interest is acknowledging we have to take the appropriate steps to get better. What we did to date isn’t good enough,” he said.

