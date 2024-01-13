Duquesne Light urges customers to plan ahead for power outages during ongoing high winds

PITTSBURGH — Saturday morning was cold and blustery in Pittsburgh. Strong winds whipped up debris, caused white caps along the three rivers and aggressively blew flags. Duquesne Light Company officials say with wind gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph in the Pittsburgh region, customers should prepare for outages.

“We always have crews working 24/7, but we have extra crews to work throughout the weekend,” said Hollie Geitner, Director of Communications for Duquesne Light.

The utility company said it increased staffing to ensure that any outages are responded to as safely and quickly as possible. Still, because of potentially hazardous conditions, some response times may be delayed during the weather event.

“We prioritize our critical infrastructures so our hospital and water treatment plants get restored first, and then we would go to those with the largest outages,” said Geitner. “For those customers who have a line down in front of their home, I would say prepare to be out longer because it’s going to take a while for us to get to those.”

Duquesne Light has these reminders for customers:

Call 911 for any emergency medical issues that an outage could impact.

Avoid downed power lines and give ample space to lineworkers.

Avoid walking under or around trees with a visible leaning trunk or dangling limbs.

Review DLC’s storm plan on what to do before, during and after an outage, including:

Check emergency supply kits to ensure that essential items (batteries, battery-powered radios, medication, flashlights, water, blankets, etc.) are within reach.

Charge important electronic devices, such as cell phones.

Check medications that require refrigeration and may be affected by a prolonged outage.

Have an alternate source of heat available (along with extra fuel), including wood for wood-burning stoves and fireplaces.

The utility company says the quickest way to report an outage is at DuquesneLight.com, the DLC Mobile app, or call 412-393-7000.

