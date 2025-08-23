Duquesne man on the run since April arrested in West Virginia; drugs seized from residence

PITTSBURGH — A Duquesne man who’d been on the run from police since April was arrested in West Virginia

Anthony Kraus, 20, was arrested in Jane Lew, W.Va., according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Kraus had been on the run since a bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear in court for drug charges. A second warrant was issued in May when he missed a pre-trial hearing for a firearms charge.

Detectives had pursued several leads regarding Kraus’s whereabouts, searching multiple locations in Allegheny County over the past three months.

This week, officials say, detectives learned that Kraus was in Harrison County, W.Va., about 20 miles south of Clarksburg, W.Va. They went to Kraus’s suspected location on Thursday and arrested him without incident, being aided by several other agencies.

During the arrest, authorities discovered over a pound of suspected drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine at the residence.

Kraus is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail in Clarksburg, where he faces new charges before his extradition back to Allegheny County.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group