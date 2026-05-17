Duquesne president surprised with honorary law degree during commencement

Duquesne University President Ken Gormley was awarded an honorary law degree during Thomas R. Kline School of Law’s commencement on Saturday.

Duquesne University gave Gormley the honorary degree as he prepares to step down as president on June 20 to assume the role of Chancellor.

He’s credited with helping shape the university for more than 30 years, with the law school consistently being a significant part of his leadership.

Gormley’s academic career at Duquesne University began at the law school in 1994, marking the start of his tenure that has spanned more than 30 years with the institution.

“The Duquesne Kline School of Law was my first home at the University and it holds a special place in my heart,” Gormley said. “I was deeply honored to celebrate this important milestone with our graduates as they enter the legal profession with a sense of purpose and prepared to achieve the highest standards of ethics and excellence.”

During his tenure, Gormley served as dean of the law school from 2008 to 2015. As a former dean, longtime faculty member and nationally recognized constitutional scholar, he has served as a teacher, mentor and advocate for students.

As dean, he helped elevate the law school’s national profile through academic initiatives. He also strengthened bar preparation efforts, which continue to support strong graduate outcomes.

In his commencement address, Gormley encouraged the Class of 2026 to lead with integrity, ethics and a commitment.

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