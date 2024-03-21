Duquesne stuns 6-seed BYU in opening round of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Duquesne men’s basketball stunned No. 6 BYU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday.

Thursday’s bracket-busting game was Duquesne’s first tournament appearance since 1977.

Dae Dae Grant led the Dukes to victory with 19 points, two assists and three rebounds.

This is the first time the Dukes have advanced to the Round of 32 since 1969.

This was the first-ever NCAA Tournament win for head coach Keith Dambrot, who announced his retirement after winning the A-10 championship game.

Duquesne will face either 3-seed Illinois or 14-seed Morehead State in the next round.

