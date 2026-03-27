Duquesne University opens new nursing simulation lab thanks to $4M gift

PITTSBURGH — Thanks to a $4 million gift from a repeat philanthropist and benefactor, Duquesne University nursing students now have access to a new state-of-the-art training facility on campus.

Bill Conway Jr. cited a growing need for nurses as well as the impact of the work that they do as a driver for his decision to support nursing education at Duquesne and elsewhere. His gift to Duquesne, originally announced back in October 2024, was made in honor of his late wife, Joanne Barkett Conway, and the new facility is named for her.

Conway is the founder of Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm, The Carlyle Group, and he is the benefactor behind the Bedford Falls Foundation.

“I’ve been doing this for about 15 years, and I get enormous satisfaction from seeing the difference that the nurses make,” Conway said in a release. “I get to witness all the great things that nurses do and feel like a tiny part of it. That’s very rewarding for me, and I’m sure it would be for Joanne as well.”

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