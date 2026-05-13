Duquesne University reappoints law school dean following ranking gains, enrollment growth

PITTSBURGH — April Barton, dean of Duquesne University‘s Thomas R. Kline School of Law since 2019, was reappointed to the post by President Ken Gormley.

“During April Barton’s tenure as dean, the Duquesne Kline School of Law has strengthened its academic profile while delivering results that truly matter for our students and graduates,” said Gormley, a professor of law and former dean of the school. “April’s focus on outcomes, innovation and mission-driven education has positioned the school for continued success and helps ensure our graduates are prepared for anything that comes next.”

Barton, the law school’s 13th dean, has led it through a period of measurable gains in rankings, admissions, enrollments, bar passage and employment outcomes, as well as a number of facility enhancements. It recently climbed seven spots to No. 85 in the 2026–2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Law Schools ranking, its highest ranking to date and its fourth consecutive year among the nation’s top 100 law schools.

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