Duquesne University reports fifth straight year of record applications

PITTSBURGH — Despite the headwinds that the higher education sector is facing currently with the drop-off in college-aged individuals populationwide, one local school on Monday reported promising news.

Duquesne University in Uptown said that for its incoming class of 2029, it received a record number of applications. It’s the fifth straight year that Duquesne has broken its application record.

In a release, the school said that over 13,000 first-year students applied to its undergraduate programs this year. It expects to enroll 1,500 first-year students and 200 transfers in the fall 2025 semester.

