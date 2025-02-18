Duquesne University’s IGNITE campaign surpasses $335M, tops goal with months to spare

PITTSBURGH — Total gifts and pledges to Duquesne University’s comprehensive campaign have topped $335 million, President Ken Gormley said, surpassing the goal of $333,333,333, itself a record, and it is still moving forward with full force.

Duquesne announced the news in a release on Feb. 16; Gormley had shared the campaign’s success with the university’s board at its Feb. 14 meeting.

The IGNITE campaign, launched in its quiet phase when Gormley took office in 2016, has broken every fundraising record in the history of Duquesne. It was publicly announced on Oct. 8, 2022. At the time of public launch, IGNITE was already the most successful campaign in university history, having raised $234.9 million, nearly double Duquesne’s previous campaign record of just over $164 million, set during “Advancing Our Legacy” between 2005-2012.

“We aren’t done yet,” Gormley said in a prepared statement. The campaign is scheduled to be completed in less than five months. “We still have big initiatives to benefit our students and the university that are in need of crucial support. We plan to push forward until the final day on June 30 and prove that there is no stopping our incredible momentum.”

