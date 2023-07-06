Local

‘The Long Goodbye’: Eagles bringing their final tour to Cleveland

By WPXI.com News Staff

Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry - Nashvile, TN NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Eagles announced they will be embarking on their final tour, “The Long Goodbye,” with special guest Steely Dan.

Although the American rock band won’t be making a stop in Pittsburgh, they will be performing about two hours away in Cleveland.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the Eagles said in a Facebook post.

For more information visit eagles.com/pages/tour

