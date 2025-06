PITTSBURGH — An early-morning crash damaged a fence and window on Duquesne University’s campus.

It was just before 3 a.m. when we found crews on the upper parking lot side of Fisher Hall along Forbes Avenue.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group