East End Cooperative Ministry seeking food donations as demand grows

PITTSBURGH — Food items like fresh produce, meat, milk, and bread are needed. At East End Cooperative Ministry (EECM), they said that their food pantry distribution has gone up 125% which means donations are needed.

On Friday afternoon, a Channel 11 News camera was rolling as Duolingo, a Pittsburgh-based company, donated more than a dozen boxes filled with non-perishable items to the East End Cooperative Ministry’s upcoming holiday fundraiser.

Sean Beauford, an employee with Duolingo, told us that they try to help whenever they can, “It’s what being a good neighbor looks like,” he said.

Duolingo is just one of the local businesses donating their resources to EECM.

And the organization said it couldn’t come at a better time.

“I’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of folks that need to utilize the pantry and services and a lot of it because of the financial crisis that we are going through,” said Krista Brolley, the manager for EECM’s food pantry.

East End Cooperative Ministry is a food pantry and overnight shelter for those in need. Right now, organizers said they are experiencing an influx from the working class who’ve now lost government-issued snap benefits, to the unhoused who’ve been displaced by the Smithfield Street Shelter closure.

“It just skyrocketed immediately when pandemic extra supports were ended,” Brolley explained.

“The shelters closing just brought more people from Downtown Pittsburgh into our East End facilities,” said Rev. Darnell Leonard, the President of EECM.

EECM’s president Reverend Darnell Leonard said three hot meals are provided daily to the public and every night those who live in their shelter have a shower and clean bed.

“They are here roughly 24 hours a day,” he explained.

As we head into the holiday season Leonard thinks the need will only grow-- and they need help.

“Talk to your family, friends, your neighbors, co-workers and encourage them to show the love,” Rev. Leonard said.

EECM said that the “Deliver the Holiday,” fundraiser will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

