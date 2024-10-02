Eat’n Park to hold hiring events for reconstructed Bridgeville restaurant

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A newly constructed Eat’n Park location is holding open interviews to fill 80 open positions.

Eat’n Park is looking to hire people for all positions at the rebuilt Bridgeville restaurant.

Anyone interested in applying is invited to attend open interview days on Oct. 4, 5, 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Applications are also available online.

Eat’n Park says all positions offer flexible schedules and can be full-time or part-time. No experience is needed and benefits include free meals, paid time off, health insurance and 401k contributions.

The modernized Bridgeville restaurant is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group