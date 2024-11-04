Eat’n Park offers free cup of coffee to voters on Election Day

PITTSBURGH — A beloved Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain is giving out coffee to anyone who cast a vote in the November election.

On Nov. 5 only, Eat’n Park will pour a free cup of joe to all guests who vote.

All you need to do to get the free coffee is present a voting stub, email confirmation or sticker to your server when dining in. If you’re ordering online, don’t add the coffee to your car. Instead, ask a takeout team member for the free coffee when picking up the order. You’ll still need to show proof that you voted.

