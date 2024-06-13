Local

Echo Realty lands Barnes & Noble for Meridian redevelopment along Penn Avenue in the East End

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Meridian An aerial view of the Meridian redevelopment along Penn Avenue in Shadyside. ECHO REALTY (Pittsburgh Business Times/Echo Realty)

The book store business is back enough that America’s largest remaining chain store, Barnes & Noble, has committed to establishing a new store at The Meridian, Echo Realty’s redevelopment along Penn Avenue in Shadyside.

Echo announced landing Barnes & Noble, detailing the company will establish a 10,791-square-foot store at redevelopment project, the latest name tenant at a project anchored by a Market District by Giant Eagle store and a previously announced Shake Shack.

The retailer said in a prepared statement “it’s exciting to be expanding the footprint of physical bookstores” and “we look forward to welcoming readers to our new Meridian location.”

