Edgewood Elementary School to increase police presence Monday after social media threat

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — There will be an increased police and security presence at Woodland Hills’ Edgewood Elementary School on Monday.

In a letter sent to families on Sunday afternoon, Woodland Hills School District Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castega says this is being done out of an abundance of caution due to a social media post threatening a shooting at a school named Edgewood High School.

Castenga says the Edgewood Police Department contacted him on Sunday morning because Edgewood Elementary School was formally Edgewood High School.

The post, which has since been taken down, was made just before midnight Saturday and was traced to Fayette County by Pennsylvania State Police.

Police do not think there is a threat to Edgewood Elementary School or the Woodland Hills School District.

