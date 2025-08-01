Education Partnership shares new totals from 11 Cares Pack the Bus event

The Education Partnership has shared new totals from the 11 Cares Pack the Bus event.

Pack the Bus gathered donations and school supplies for students last Friday at six Giant Eagle locations.

The Education Partnership said over $81,000 in products and cash donations were collected to support local students.

For those who still wish to contribute, Clearview Federal Credit Union will continue collecting supplies at their locations through August 15th.

