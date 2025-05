WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Sandcastle Water Park is offering free admission to educators as school begins to wind down for the summer.

Beginning Saturday, May 31, through June 30, educators can get into the water park for free.

Educators can also get a discounted single-day ticket for up to four friends or family members for $30 at the main gate.

