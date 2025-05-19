Local

EF-0 tornado touched down in Washington County during storms Friday

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
EAST FINLEY, Pa. — An EF-0 tornado touched down in Washington County during storms Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS went out to survey the area on Monday and found damage in a heavily wooded area south of East Finley between Birch Road and Elwood Day Road. It was determined that winds reached 65 mph and only lasted from 2:52 p.m. to 2:53 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for the area at the time.

This is the 6th tornado confirmed in the Pittsburgh area so far this year.             

Most Read