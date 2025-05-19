EAST FINLEY, Pa. — An EF-0 tornado touched down in Washington County during storms Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS went out to survey the area on Monday and found damage in a heavily wooded area south of East Finley between Birch Road and Elwood Day Road. It was determined that winds reached 65 mph and only lasted from 2:52 p.m. to 2:53 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for the area at the time.

This is the 6th tornado confirmed in the Pittsburgh area so far this year.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh conducted a storm survey this morning based on follow up drone footage supplied to us late Sunday.



The damage south of East Finley in Washington County Pennsylvania, was determined to be caused by a weak EF0 tornado. pic.twitter.com/I6INycfCmC — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 19, 2025

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group