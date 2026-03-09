Efforts to remove tipped over excavator begin at Courthouse Square demolition site

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Efforts to remove a 30-ton excavator along West Beau Street in Washington are underway. A section of the road was closed on Monday, and it may be Tuesday as well.

“This is a good, busy street in Washington. They’re going to have a lot of mad people for sure, yes,” George Rine said.

Washington County neighbors gathered outside the Courthouse Square building, which was in the process of being torn down last week, when the excavator fell into a ditch. The operator was ok, walking away with a cut on his hand.

“Construction accidents happen all the time, and people aren’t as lucky as this guy is, so by the grace of god, he was fine. I think a little bit scared, bumped and bruised a little bit, but again he’s okay,” Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman said.

OSHA is investigating how it happened.

Residents like Tami Richards have questions.

My question is. Why would you put an excavator on hollow land? How was it surveyed in the beginning?" she asked.

Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman says his office has been in constant communication with ADAMO - the company in charge of the project to demolish the Courthouse Square Building. Sherman says ADAMO isn’t using a crane to lift the excavator out of the hole - opting for a different approach.

“They have mobilized all construction they need to backfill this hole with gravel and then they have two commercial wreckers, which are going to be pulling the excavator out of the hole that it’s in now,” Sherman said.

Sherman says Washington County taxpayers won’t be paying for the excavator’s removal.

“This is the responsibility of the construction company, and they have insurance for this reason; it’s not on county insurance, it’s on the construction’s insurance,” he said.

It’s unclear exactly when they’ll be able to get this excavator out. The goal is to resume construction within three days.

